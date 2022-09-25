As of 7AM Sunday- Good morning! We are starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly sunshine. A cold front is approaching with will bring some showers later on this evening, but the majority of the day will be dry. The front will be pretty weak, so a big temperature drop is not expected. It will still be a warm day and no rain is expected for the first half of the week.

We will stay warm and pleasant through Wednesday, but then changes come by the end of the week. Tropical Storm Ian, which will soon become a hurricane, will likely bring us some form of impacts. This could happen anytime from Thursday night-early Sunday. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the low 70s due to the cloud cover and rain. Stay with us for updates this week!