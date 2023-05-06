This weekend starts off soggy with a few showers, mainly in the morning. Expect clearing skies by the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday is looking much nicer, with warmer temperatures in the lower 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance of showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. Severe weather is not expected. There are more chances of showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will be skyrocketing to the upper 80s through midweek. We see a cooldown to the lower to mid-80s during the remainder of the week and into Mother’s Day weekend.