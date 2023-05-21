6PM Sunday- A stalled front to our south will bring rain chances tonight through early Wednesday to the southern half of the CSRA. Showers will be brief with no severe weather or flooding concerns. We will continue our below average temperature trend all week long.

Expect a partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers on and off. Temperatures will only top off in the mid to upper 70s. Low temperatures will get cooler for the latter half of the week, but highs will warm up each day. There will be plenty of sunshine through Memorial Day Weekend with no chances of rain.

Next week, a ridge of high pressure will bring us much warmer temperatures. The first week of June will be in the 90s!