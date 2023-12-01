Friday evening update: We are stuck in the clouds today, with a few passing showers. Temperatures are much warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s in some spots. Our eyes turn to a low pressure with an attached frontal boundary to our west that will be the focus of rain going into this weekend. As the low lifts northeast from the gulf, it will bring us a greater chance of heavier rain, mainly on Saturday. We can’t rule out a rumble or two of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. Showers linger Sunday morning, followed by clearing in the afternoon. A total of 0.5″ to 1″ of rain is possible. Temperatures will top out near 70 degrees this weekend before falling back into the 50s next week. Skies will be mostly sunny next week.