8AM Wednesday- Good morning! We have more clouds this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Expect hit and miss showers today with the majority of the CSRA remaining dry. There will be a variety of temperatures from upper 60s north of I-20 to upper 70s south of Augusta. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Clouds are hanging around through Friday with rain chances and temperatures on the rise. Highs will reach the upper 70s over the next couple of days. There is a stationary front to our south pumping moisture into the southeast. A couple disturbances will be moving across our area which will bring in showers and storms Thursday night through Friday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for part of the CSRA. This means the threat is low, but there is the potential of damaging winds in addition to the heavy rainfall. Minor flooding is possible with some locations reaching 1.5″ of rain by Friday afternoon.

The sun will return on Saturday with even warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s. It’s possible there could be some rain Saturday evening, but it looks like it will most likely be Sunday morning and afternoon. We will dry out next week with mid 70s and lots of sun!