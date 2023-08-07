Monday Evening Forecast: The Vipir 6 Alert Day has ended. The severe weather threat is over for the remainder of the night with only a few showers in the morning. We had several wind damage reports including fallen trees and powerlines. The majority of these reports were in Washington, Saluda, and Screven counties.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine by around 9AM. The majority of Tuesday will be dry, but another round of showers and storms will move in around 7PM. There is a chance of strong to severe storms tomorrow for the southern portion of the CSRA. It will be slightly less hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and the heat index from 100-105 degrees. The rest of the week will be similar, with near or below average temperatures and scattered storms.