As of 4PM Monday- Tonight we will continue to see more heavy downpours with thunderstorms, mostly south of Augusta. Additional areal flood advisories could be issued, so be careful when driving in poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Tomorrow will start out cloudy but dry. More storms are headed our way Tuesday afternoon and early evening as a trough of low pressure lingers in our area. Rain should not be widespread and storms should not become severe. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low 90s. The humidity will make it feel like around 100 degrees. We will get a bit of a break from the rain Wednesday and Thursday as a weak front brings in drier air. Just isolated showers are possible at a 20% chance.

Changes come for Labor Day weekend with rain chances going up to 40-50%. Expect mostly cloudy skies at least for the first half of the weekend. The rain and clouds will keep temperatures below average with highs in the upper 80s.