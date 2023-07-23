Sunday Evening Update: We have seen some rain along with isolated storms this afternoon and early evening. The rain is finally beginning to lighten up around the metro, but rainfall totals are nearing the 5″ mark in NE Jefferson County, and around 3.5″ in SW Richmond County. Expect a few more storms until around 11PM, but the chance of severe weather is low. Expect some puddling on roadways in locations that received a lot of rain, but there are no flood alerts.

There will be patchy fog tomorrow morning followed by some clouds and few storms in the evening. Temperatures will still be below normal in the low 90s. After tomorrow, the pattern shifts with a dry stretch over the next few days. Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 90s throughout the middle of the week. Over the weekend, rain chances increase to 20-30% with temperatures making their way into the upper 90s.