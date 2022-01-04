Few More clouds, little warmer for Wednesday, – Check your forecast here

Increasing clouds for tonight that will roll into your Wednesday through midday. A small disturbance to our East may give us a slight shower or two in the morning before we start to see more sunshine by midday Wednesday. A better chance of showers with a cold front on Thursday, behind that front…you guessed it…another shot of cooler air for Friday.

Here’s your forecast…

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower through midday, then partly cloudy. High: 60 Rain chance: 20%

Thursday: Increasing clouds with showers developing by evening. High: 62 Rain chance: 50% after 7PM

Friday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 54