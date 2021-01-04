Few clouds roll in for Tuesday…Rain is back by Thursday. – What to expect

A little disturbance rolls in for tomorrow, this will give us a few clouds and a very isolated shower is possible, however for the post part, I believe we’ll remain dry. High pressure will move in for Wednesday as a storm system develops to our West. That system will move a cold front closer to the CSRA Thursday/Friday, this will give us a better chance of showers and rain. Skies clear by late Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will be close to average with Highs in the 50s.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Low 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies through midday, sunshine by afternoon. High 60

Tuesday night: Clear. Low 32

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 60