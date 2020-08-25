Feeling very Tropical Tonight and Tuesday with Periods of Showers – Click here for what to expect.

Moisture from Tropical Storm Marco continues to move into the CSRA through midday Tuesday. Look for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible late tonight through Tuesday morning. Moisture will move to our West as High pressure comes in from the East, we’ll see more sunshine and much warmer temperatures by Wednesday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Low 73. Rain chance 50%

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms, mostly through early afternoon. High 87. Rain chance 50%

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Low 73.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few late day thunderstorms. High 94. Rain chance 30%