Feeling The Morning Chills

As of 6:30PM Sunday- It was a chilly start this Sunday morning, and tomorrow will be no different! We woke up in the 40s…A huge change from yesterday. A cold front dropped temperatures across our area by up to 25 degrees. Today, our highs reached the low 70s, but it felt great under the sun. With low humidity and winds from the northwest up to 10 mph.

The dry and sunny weather will stick around for quite some time. Temperatures will slowly begin to rise, however they will only go as high as around our average for this time of year. We are keeping an eye out at the end of these next 10 days, cause showers could return.