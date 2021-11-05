Feeling more like Winter with a chilly, wet Saturday. – Check out the forecast.

Low pressure will move from Florida to just off our coast by the morning. Look for periods of showers and rain through much of the day. No severe weather and the bulk of the rain will in the southern and eastern part of the CSRA and the heaviest rain down near the coast. This system will move out by Sunday and we’ll see some late day sunshine. It will be a breezy, wet and raw day though for Saturday…Highs will struggle to make the middle 50s…however with the wind, it will feel like upper 30s! We’ll see low 60s by Sunday.

Then by next week…BIG improvements! How about temperatures in the 70s!

Here’s your forecast…

Tonight: Rain developing, breezy and chilly. Low: 42 Rain chance: 60%

Saturday: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with periods of showers and rain. High: 55 Rain chance: 60%

Saturday night: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with periods of showers and rain. Low: 40 Rain chance: 60%

Sunday: A few showers early, breezy with sunshine by afternoon, warmer. High: 67