Feeling more like July than September the next few days- Take a look!

High pressure moves in from the East and we’ll see well above normal temperatures and only isolated late day storms at best. The real story will be the Heat Index. This is where we combine the humidity with the temperature, giving us a “Feels Like” temperature of 103-18 degrees through Friday.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 74
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. heat index near 103. High 96 Rain chance 30%
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. High 75
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. heat index near 105. High 97 Rain chance 20%