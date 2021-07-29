Feeling Hot Hot Hot!

Temperatures are going to be well above average in the 100s for the next few days. The heat index will be even higher getting in the 105-112 range. We have good news and bad news. Skies should remain clear though, and chances for showers are very low for today, which is the good news. The bad news is that we do have a cold front coming through later in the week. This will make the start to the work week, very stormy, and this weekend isn’t looking great either. However, the cold front will bring temperatures down below average! So we just need to stick the heat out for now, be sure to drink plenty of water, and stick to the shade while outside if possible.