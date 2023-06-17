It was a warm and sunny start to the weekend, with temperatures topping out in the low 90s. There was also haze as smoke continued to push south from Canadian wildfires. A stationary front is situated to our south and triggered a few isolated showers and thunderstorms earlier this evening. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies. Father’s Day will be a carbon copy of today with smoky sunshine, temperatures in the low 90s, and isolated afternoon showers and storms. No severe weather is forecast at this time. An atmospheric disturbance will bring in additional moisture overnight. More showers and storms are on the way for Juneteenth thanks to a developing upper-level low. The threat of severe weather will be to our west on Monday. High temperatures will be below average in the mid-80s. Wet weather will persist through the rest of the week as the upper-level low becomes stalled. At this point, it is too early to determine whether or not there will be severe weather. The outcome will be temperatures in the low 80s, much lower than average. Rainfall amounts of 2–4+ inches are possible through Wednesday. Additional rain accumulations the remainder of the week could lead to flooding issues.