Fantastic Labor Day Weekend Conditions Continue! Monday Could See Changes.

As of 6:00PM Saturday- This morning was fantastic, and the afternoon was no different! Overall, it felt like a fall day. Nice weather continues this Labor Day weekend due to dry high pressure in the area. There’s a 0% chance of rain tonight and tomorrow, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Dewpoints will remain in the 50s, making it feel pretty comfy outside. On Labor Day, rain chances increase to 30%, for late day showers and storms, with temperatures/dewpoints rising as well.

Whether you’re going to a college football game, the beach, or just staying local, its going to be great everywhere! Expect a lot of sunshine across Georgia and South Carolina. Enjoy this nice weather while it lasts!

For the rest of the week, moisture will return to the area and it will feel like summertime again. Each day there will a slight chance of rain, with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.