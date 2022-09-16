As of 7AM Friday- More of the same this morning with continued chilly temps with dry conditions. We are in the upper 50s and low 60s with clear skies for everyone. It will be a mostly sunny Friday, warming into the mid to upper 80s. The weekend looks very consistent with how its been the past few days…that means chilly mornings with nice, warm afternoons. The only difference is that there will be a bit more cloud cover as humidity rises slightly.

Next week, we will begin to heat things up. Temperatures will be back into the low 90s and even mid 90s in some spots by the middle of the week. The first day of Fall comes on Thursday, and it won’t be feeling like it! There will be partly cloudy skies all week with no chance of rain until Friday. By the weekend, it will start to feel more like Fall with the 80’s back.