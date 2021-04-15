Fantastic Friday, but rain moves in for Saturday. – What to expect

Clear skies tonight will allow us to drop to the upper 40s across much of the CSRA. Sun and clouds for your Friday with pleasant temperatures. By Saturday, Low pressure develops to our West and as it moves our way, we’ll see periods of showers and rain for Saturday. The system will move to our East and sunshine returns by Sunday afternoon and nice temperatures. Much of next week we’ll see super Springtime temperatures.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low: 50
Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 74
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52
Saturday: Cloudy with periods of shower and rain. Cool. High: 70
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 76