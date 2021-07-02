Fantastic Fourth! Summer sun and temps with out the humidity! – What to expect.

A cold front is moving through the CSRA tonight, this will bring us sunny, drier and less humid conditions this holiday weekend. Dry air heats up and cools down quickly, we’ll see Highs in the 90s and Lows in the middle 60s…lovely for early July! Moisture returns by Tuesday, humidity returns along with a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Hurricane Elsa will continue to be watched as we move through the next several days, it could be a player in our forecast by the middle of next week.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clearing, less humid. Low: 68
Saturday: Sunny, less humid. High: 90
Saturday night: Clear and pleasant. Low: 65
Sunday: Sunny, hot and less humid. High: 94
Monday: Sunny, hot, still low humidity. High: 95