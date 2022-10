As of 7am Thursday: Sky is clear with temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Plenty of sunshine today with highs of 76. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds with morning lows in the low 50s.

Clouds increase ahead of an advancing frontal system for Friday as highs will be in the mid 70s.

Rain moves in for Saturday afternoon and will continue Sunday and even a few showers early on Monday morning.