Friday night update: We kicked off September on Friday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures below-average in the low to mid 80s. We will begin the Labor Day weekend on Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. High pressure will be in control the rest of the Labor Day weekend, with temperatures rebounding to the upper 80s on Sunday. Labor Day will see highs around 90 degrees with continued sunshine. We stay dry until next weekend, with a slight chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will rebound to the low to mid 90s by the middle of next week.