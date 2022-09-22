AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It was a very hot day for being the first day of Fall! Temperatures reached the mid to upper 90s. Some showers are passing now which has helped cool us down. The rain is associated with a cold front, which will bring us fall-like conditions tomorrow and over the weekend.

A Lake Wind Advisory will go into effect at 9PM tonight and expires at 8AM tomorrow. Winds will gust up to 25 mph. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s, so around 20 degrees cooler than today!

Saturday morning will be significantly cooler than normal, with lows in the low 50s and possibly even 40s. By Sunday, another cold front will approach us with some isolated showers. Temperatures will be a bit warmer that day but then drop back down next week.

By the end of next week, we’ll be watching a potential tropical system that could bring us rain and cooler temperatures. Stay with us for updates.