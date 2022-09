As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the 50s and 60s. Fall arrived last night just after 9pm and Fall temps will hang around for the next few days! Mostly sunny today with highs around 80. The weekend looks great! A little cool Saturday morning with lows in the low 50s, afternoon highs in the low 80s. A little warmer for Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.