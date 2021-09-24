Fabulous Fall forecast for your weekend! – Check this out

We usually don’t see our Fall cool down until well after the first day of Fall on the calendar, however this year that cool air is following that calendar! Wonderful cool, dry air will be with us this weekend as we’ll see pleasant days and cool nights. Look for just a few clouds from time to time over the weekend. If you’re visiting the CSRA for the Ironman this weekend…its a bit cooler than you expect this time of year…we’ll warm up back to our middle 80s by early next week.

Here’s your forecast

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 50 (Upper 40s in some of our cooler locations)

Saturday: Sunny with some late day clouds. High; 82

Saturday night: Mostly clear. Low: 52

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 84