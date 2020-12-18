Enjoy the sunshine Saturday, changes move in Sunday. – What to expect

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

High pressure overhead will make for a cold night as we’ll see lows in the upper 20s by Saturday morning. Clouds will increase during the day tomorrow as a fast developing storm system will bring us widespread rain for Sunday. Highs will be near normal for the weekend, with a warming trend for early next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 28

Saturday: Sunny. High 56

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 37

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of showers and rain. High 53 Rain chance 60%

Monday: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun. High 60

