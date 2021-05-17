Enjoy the Spring temperatures now, as Summer like heat is on the way! – What to expect.

High pressure will be in control of our forecast over the several days. We’ll see nice Spring temperatures through Thursday, then we’ll turn the knob up on the heat! Highs will reach 90 degrees Friday then middle to upper 90s as we move through the weekend into early next week. I don’t see many chances for rain over the next week as we’ll remain dry. Humidity will be slowly going up as well as we get into the weekend.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 58
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 85
Tuesday night: Fair. Low: 60
Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. High: 87