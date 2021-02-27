Enjoy the 80s Sunday…changes on the way! – What to expect, check here.

One more day of May temperatures, rather than the end of February! Highs in the middle 80s Sunday. A cold front will move in by Monday, look for Highs in the 70s with showers, turning much cooler for Tuesday. This is where things get iffy. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and depending on where that cold front ends up…meaning either just south of us or well to the south, will depend on if we’ll see more rain for Wednesday. Then the forecast gets really unsettled by the end of the week, as another system could set us up for a wet period. More on that to come!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with areas of dense fog by morning. Low: 60

Sunday: Morning for, partly sunny with a few isolated showers. High: 85 Rain chance: 20%

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 64

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely by afternoon. High: 72 Rain chance 50%