As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly sunny and warm with temps in the low to upper 60s. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sky will be clear tonight and cooler with morning lows in the upper 40s.

Clouds increasing Wednesday ahead of Nicole. Highs Wednesday will be below average in the upper 60s. Nicole will bring us rain and gusty winds Thursday afternoon and will continue through Friday night with decreasing clouds Saturday. Rain totals from Nicole could range from 1″-3″ and winds could gust up to 35 mph.