Effects of Tropical Storm Sally in the CSRA

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Here’s what to expect from tropical storm Sally in the CSRA.

Heavy rain and flooding is possible with 1-3″ in rain total (2-4″ possible in Northern CSRA).

We can expect to see a few storms on Thursday afternoon and there is an isolated tornado threat (low).

