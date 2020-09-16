Effects of Tropical Storm Sally in the CSRA

Today: Showers likely, cloudy with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, cloudy with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.