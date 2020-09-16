AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Here’s what to expect from tropical storm Sally in the CSRA.
Heavy rain and flooding is possible with 1-3″ in rain total (2-4″ possible in Northern CSRA).
We can expect to see a few storms on Thursday afternoon and there is an isolated tornado threat (low).
LATEST IN CSRA NEWS
- Call for SPLOST to replace Augusta’s aging irrigation system
- Effects of Tropical Storm Sally in the CSRA
- Aiken, Aiken County leaders preparing for Sally
- Augusta Mayor Davis gives update on 2020 Census efforts
- Shooting investigation underway in Monetta, after victim shot in face