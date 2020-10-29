Effects from Zeta start tonight through Thursday. -Click here for the latest.

Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Louisiana late this afternoon 65 miles Southwest of New Orleans. It is racing to the Northeast at 25 mph!

Tropical moisture will increase during the night into Thursday. You will notice how muggy it feels tonight. Winds will start to pick up as well as we’ll start to see some gust up to 30-40 mph. Zeta is moving very quickly. Heavy rain and Tropical Storm force winds will stay West of the CSRA.

A Wind Advisory and Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for much of Thursday as winds will be brisk thanks to Zeta and a Cold Front that will pass through the area by tomorrow night. Once that front passes…much cooler air is set for the weekend.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy warm and humid with scattered showers. Low 70. Rain chance 30%

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and a slight risk of isolated Tornado. Look for clearing skies by early evening. High 86. Rain chance 50%

Thursday night: Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Low 55

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 75