Sunday Morning Update: A spooky layer of fog is causing some issues with visibility this morning, primarily south of I-20. Remember to take it a little slower on the roads and keep ample distance between yourself and the vehicles in front of you! Conditions will improve later this morning and we will return to sunshine and those wickedly warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s for your Sunday and Monday, but then just in time for Halloween, the forecast gets a little batty!