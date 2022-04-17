As of 7:30AM Sunday: A cloudy, foggy, and warm start to the day in the CSRA. Temperatures were in the low 60s, but we actually got into the 80s thanks to all that sun we ended up with. We luckily were able to avoid the first dose of heavy rain in storms, with only a few isolated pockets. Later tonight around 9PM – 10PM is really when we expect things to fire up. The area of marginal risk has been extended so there is a small risk for severe weather. The main threat will be heavy rain, with a slight chance of flash flooding.

These heavy showers will last into Monday early afternoon. Overall we expect to get around 1″-1.5″ on average across the CSRA. But once they pass through around 12:30PM, we should get a clear out for the evening and overnight.