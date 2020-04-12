Easter Sunday Severe Weather Threat 4/12/2020

Showers and thunderstorms will be moving through the CSRA throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 70’s with dew points reaching the mid to upper 60’s quickly. Winds out of the south 5-15mph throughout Sunday with clouds increasing morning into the afternoon. While we will have a fairly significant chance for severe storms from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, a few factors have to come together for us to see the peak of the forecasted intensity. Our model has showers and possibly a thunderstorm passing by and possibly into the CSRA around 9a-10a Sunday morning, these storms and showers should not be severe. These passing showers and storms could help stabilize the atmosphere some, keeping the severe threat slightly lower, but not getting rid of the threat whatsoever. In the scenario that we don’t see any showers or storms through the first half of Sunday, we could see an increase in temperatures in the afternoon, coupled withe breezy conditions and increasing dew points from the south, we could have a slightly increased chance for stronger severe weather going into the evening and overnight period.

As we get into the afternoon/evening of Sunday, what happens in the morning/lunch will help better determine the intensity and duration of the possible severe weather Sunday afternoon. If we see a few showers or storms in the morning this will, again, stabilize the atmosphere slightly, keeping the afternoon round of showers and thunderstorms under or right at severe limits. But, if we don’t see showers and storms by 4-5p, and the sun breaks through the clouds and our afternoon temperatures push the 80 degree mark, couple that with breezy conditions and we could see a chance for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, and possibly a spinup of a tornado Sunday afternoon into the evening.

After we move through the afternoon into the late evening, we will see a lull in storm/shower activity through early and late bedtime. As we go through the lull, a strengthening surface low will begin to move east-northeast and as it does, a strong line of thunderstorms will start to form over Tennessee, developing southward into Alabama. This QLCS (Quasi Linear Convective System) will be moving east-northeast while storm motion will be moving more north-northeast. As the strengthening line of storms passes through, the chance for damaging winds will be high, along with a low to medium risk for embedded tornadoes within the line or just in front of the leading edge. With what happens during the day Sunday in regards to storm/shower activity, this will help determine the severity of the line moving through Monday morning. Again, more showers/storms early Sunday = slightly less severe thunderstorms with more damaging winds and heavy rains/lightning and possibly a weak tornado being the most likely and widespread threat. While the threat for damaging gusts over 75 mph, embedded tornadoes and spin ups, heavy downpours, lightning and some hail will be possible throughout Sunday into Monday morning, the intensity will be determined by our setup Sunday morning going into Sunday afternoon.





























With the line moving through overnight into Monday we want to stress keeping additional options to get the information you need for the impending severe weather. Keep your electronics charged as there will be a chance for some power outages. The threat of heavy rain during the day could cause grounds to be soggy when the line of storms moves through Monday morning, possibly bringing down trees or branches,. especially dead ones, on top of powerlines or roofs. Keep phones to where if you are alerted to move to a shelter you can hear the alarm if you are asleep. With this line moving through overnight into Monday we want to stress everyone keeping up to date during Sunday and stay hyper-aware of the weather very early Monday morning (around 3am). More updates to come throughout your Easter Sunday.