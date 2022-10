As of 7am Thursday: Sky is cloudy with areas of fog. Rain moving in from the west ahead of a cold front. Temps as of 7am in the low to upper 60s. Clouds decrease for the afternoon with the passage of the front. Highs today at average, 80. Clear and cooler tonight with morning lows in the upper 40s.

Friday and the weekend look great! Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday with clouds returning Sunday. Highs in the mid 70s Friday and low 80s are back for Saturday and Sunday.