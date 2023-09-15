Friday Evening Forecast: There was a lot of rain in the western portion of the CSRA earlier today! There a flash flood warning for Hancock, Warren, Glascock, Washington, and Jefferson counties. Rain totals reached 2-4″ in these areas, but little to no rain everywhere else in the CSRA.

Skies are clearing now with barely any rain left. The weather will be perfect tonight for football games. If you want to go to Arts in the Heart, I would pick Saturday over Sunday. A few showers are possible Saturday night, but the majority of the day will be dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be below normal, only reaching the low 80s with humidity no longer an issue. Flooding will be possible on Sunday again as there will be heavy rain on and off throughout the morning and afternoon. Storms could become strong, but severe weather is unlikely at this time.

Temperatures will stay below normal over the next 10 days. Next week will be dry and mostly sunny until the weekend, when low pressure could form off the coast.