Dry Weather Continues, Warmer Next Week

As of 9AM Saturday- It was a cold start to the day! Temperatures dropped to the mid to high 20s, and are just now making it into the 30s. The growing season for this year officially ended last week, so there was no freeze warning issued. The entire CSRA is seeing sunshine and no fog today. We will warm up into the upper 50s to low 60s, and tonight we will be slightly warmer than last night.

Tomorrow, a weak cold front with no rain will bring us more clouds. Temperatures will not drop from the front, and will stay in the low 60s. Temperatures will warm up by the middle of next week, reaching 70 degrees! A front will pass again by the weekend, which will quickly cool us back down into the upper 50s as highs. We will see a few showers from the front, but overall rain chances remain low. The majority of the CSRA is suffering from dry conditions due to a lack of rain over the month of November.