As of 6PM Monday- Memorial Day started out very nice, but by the afternoon we had scattered storms impacting much of the CSRA. Some counties received up to 2 inches of rainfall, while the northern CSRA-such as around the lake, only had around a tenth of an inch. Once the storms came through, temperatures dropped significantly down to the 70s. The rest of this evening will be in the low 70s and cloudy. Light showers are still around the CSRA, but for the most part it is okay to head back outside!

Tomorrow morning will be foggy and muggy. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s and rise to the low 90s by the afternoon. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out each day this week, but for the most it will be just partly cloudy and hot! Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s by the middle of the week. The weekend will be seasonable temperature wise with slight chances of storms.