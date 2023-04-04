AS OF 2 PM: It’s a cloudy and muggy afternoon across the CSRA. Temperatures are rising into the 70s. Going into tonight, clouds will break up some with temperatures only cooling to the 60s. There is a chance of fog Wednesday morning, but it will burn off and lead to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s. This would be just shy of our record high of 91 set back in 2010 at Augusta Bush Field. A cold front starts to approach with a southerly flow ahead of it, ushering in moisture on Thursday. Showers arrive during the afternoon. There could be a few thunderstorms mixed in, but severe weather is not expected. Showers and storms are expected overnight into Friday. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs near 70. A wedge sets up going into the weekend, bringing showers and highs only in the 50s and 60s. The dreary weather unfortunately continues on Easter, with a few showers possible. Conditions improve next week with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 70s and 80s.