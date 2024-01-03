Wednesday Evening Update:

Wednesday started out cold and dry, with 24 degrees recorded this morning in Augusta! We had some drizzle and light rain showers this evening, but most of the rain evaporated before reaching the ground. Rainfall totals we’re between 0.05 – 0.25″ across the CSRA. Showers are exiting now and skies will gradually clear overnight. By sunrise tomorrow, there will be plenty of sunshine. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry days with continued cool temperatures.

Clouds will increase Friday evening ahead of our next low pressure system. Late Friday night, sometime between 10pm – midnight, rain will move in from the west. There will be widespread showers with some heavy downpours likely. Rain will primarily be overnight, wrapping up by the late morning or early afternoon. The rest of the weekend will be dry with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, and lows will be above freezing.

Next week, we have to watch for some thunderstorm development for the first time in a while. Similar to this Friday, rain will move in late next Monday night. Overnight and Tuesday morning will be very wet. Multiple rounds of rain and storms are possible Tuesday, but as of now, it looks to be over by the evening. No severe weather threat or flooding threat at this time since it is still so early out, but we will keep you updated.