As of 7AM Sunday- This morning is sunny and chilly, but we will warm up into the 70s this afternoon. Wind gusts will be up to 20 mph. Skies will remain sunny through tomorrow as high pressure dominates the area. Temperatures will reach the 80s in some areas tomorrow as well.

Vipir 6 Alert Day Tuesday as another strong storm system approaches us from the West. Expect widespread rain with a few storms starting around 12PM and continuing until 8PM. There is a slight risk of severe weather for the majority of the CSRA including Augusta and Aiken. A marginal risk is just for our northern counties. Our biggest concerns are heavy rain and damaging winds, but a tornado is definitely possible as well. The hail threat is low.

Expect more scattered showers and cloud cover into Wednesday and early Thursday. The sun returns on Friday with temperatures briefly dropping into the 60s.