As of 7AM Sunday- Today will be the last entirely dry day for a while, so go outside and enjoy it! Temperatures will be seasonable in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow afternoon, a cold front will approach us bringing scattered storms starting around 2PM. These storms are not expected to be severe, so heavy rain and lightning are the only concerns. Shower activity will become more widespread in the evening with the front stalling over our area. The stalled front will keep cloudiness and storms in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. The cloud cover will drop temperatures below average for once into the upper 80s.

By the end of the week and next weekend, a Bermuda High will dominate our weather pattern. With the moisture from this and the warmth, thunderstorms could develop each day in the late afternoon.