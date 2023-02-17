2 PM: Rain is on the way out this afternoon. Total accumulations were less than half an inch. The cold front responsible for the rain is now east of the region, and breezy west-northwest winds are driving in drier and colder air. Expect decreasing clouds heading into tonight, with temperatures tumbling into the lower 30s. The breezy wind will make it feel like the 20s. High pressure will be in control as we kick off the weekend tomorrow. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s. On Sunday, highs will return to the 60s, kicking off a warming trend. We top 70 degrees on President’s Day with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Mid-week, temperatures soar to the 80s with a chance of isolated showers and breezy conditions.