It’s a sunny Tuesday with seasonal temperatures in the low 90s. Northwest winds are driving in slightly drier air in the wake of a cold front that brought showers and storms last night. However, it remains humid, with dew points in the 60s. Going into tonight, expect clear skies and temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wednesday’s forecast will be a nearly carbon copy of today with abundant sunshine, temperatures in the low 90s, and dew points in the 60s. Southerly winds usher in heat and humidity on Thursday as an upper-level high pressure system builds east. As a result, highs will be in the middle 90s with heat index values near 100. There could be a cluster of thunderstorms Thursday night pushing in from the north. A frontal boundary will lift north and allow Gulf moisture to push in. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. The high pressure begins to retreat going into the weekend, allowing for more showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. We will watch for the potential for severe weather, but right now it appears to be low. Temperatures in the mid-90s will combine with dew points in the 70s to bring heat index values between 100 and 110. If this comes to fruition, heat alerts will be issued. A frontal boundary approaches early next week and brings additional chances of showers and storms. The highs will cool down slightly to the lower 90s.