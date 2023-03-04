12 AM UPDATE: Showers and thunderstorms are moving out of the CSRA as a cold front advances east. Thankfully, no severe weather occurred, but strong winds did cause some tree damage. Temperatures are falling behind the cold front tonight into the 50s. Wind speeds will continue to be gusty but will be lowering going into tomorrow. A beautiful spring-like weekend is on tap with sunshine galore and warm temperatures in the 70s. Next week starts off dry with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures soar into the 80s on Tuesday, with a slight chance of showers. We start a cooling trend on Wednesday with highs down into the 60s. An unsettled weather pattern begins on Thursday with a slight chance of showers. Rain chances linger into next weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.