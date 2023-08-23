Wednesday afternoon update: It’s a wonderful Wednesday in the CSRA, with seasonal temperatures and falling dew points. Heat indices are still around 100 degrees in or southwestern counties. A dry, cold front will continue to slide southwest going into tonight, ushering in drier and cooler air. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees, with lower dew points in the 60s. The ridge builds back in on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures climbing to near 100 degrees. This would be the hottest day of the season so far. Add in the humidity, and it will feel closer to 108 in some locations. Be sure to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated! A pattern change arrives during the second half of the weekend and into next week with cooler and wetter conditions.