Drier air moves in for Tuesday. Effects from Sally here midweek. -Check out your forecast

A cold front is moving through tonight, this will bring cooler and less humid air for Tuesday. This won’t last long as winds turn to the SW and clouds roll in Wednesday with rain developing late. Rain and breezy conditions as effects from Sally move our way. This will be a changing forecast as Hurricane Sally moves closer to landfall late Tuesday.
Here is your forecast:
Tonight: Scattered showers ending by midnight. Low 69
Tuesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High 84
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds. Low 67
Wednesday: Rain developing late, mostly cloudy. High 83 Rain chance 40%