Drier air moves in for Tuesday. Effects from Sally here midweek. -Check out your forecast

Weather

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front is moving through tonight, this will bring cooler and less humid air for Tuesday. This won’t last long as winds turn to the SW and clouds roll in Wednesday with rain developing late. Rain and breezy conditions as effects from Sally move our way. This will be a changing forecast as Hurricane Sally moves closer to landfall late Tuesday.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers ending by midnight. Low 69

Tuesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High 84

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds. Low 67

Wednesday: Rain developing late, mostly cloudy. High 83 Rain chance 40%

