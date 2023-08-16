Wednesday afternoon update: A stationary front near the coast is kicking up showers and storms today across our southern counties. Storm activity should start to diminish after sunset with lingering cloud cover and temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s to near 70. Northwest flow drives in drier air on Thursday, with lower dew points and temperatures in the low 90s. A nice stretch of dry weather sets up shop through the weekend, with seasonable sunshine. Temperatures climb back to the mid- to upper 90s next week as a ridge of high pressure builds to our west. Storm chances are slim, with only isolated chances on Tuesday and again on Friday.