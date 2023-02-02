2 p.m. Thursday: It’s another wet day across the CSRA with a few showers and fog this afternoon. A wedge of cold air will be in place, ushering in colder temperatures for our northeastern counties with temperatures only in the 40s. Highs will be in the 50s for central portions of the area, with 60s across our southern counties.

Heavy rain enters the picture overnight and into Friday morning. Total rainfall amounts of 0.50″ to 1.50″ are possible.

Canadian high pressure moves in, bringing colder air Friday night into Saturday. We finally see peaks of sunshine on Saturday before more clouds and isolated rain showers roll in on Sunday.

Next week starts off dry, but rain returns during the second half of the week. Temperatures will approach 80 degrees next Friday.