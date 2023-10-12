Thursday afternoon update: Rain rolled through the CSRA this morning before dissipating by the afternoon. Radar estimates show 1 to 2 inch rainfall totals, with isolated 3 to 4 inch totals. A wedge-like setup has kept clouds and cooler temperatures in place, with highs only topping out in the low to mid-60s. The rain will hold off for tonight’s football game, but it will be cloudy and cool. Showers return late tonight and become scattered in nature on Friday. If you’re headed to the Georgia-Carolina State Fair for opening night, be sure to pack the rain gear! Highs will continue to be in the 60s. We turn our attention to a cold front sweeping east that could spark a few showers early Saturday, but most of the day will be dry. Clouds could block our view of the partial solar eclipse, but there could be a few areas that could see it. We will see warmer temperatures on Saturday, with highs near 80 degrees. Additional rainfall totals through Friday of around a quarter of an inch are possible for most locations. Temperatures then fall behind the front, with highs on Sunday falling to near 70 and further cooling next week, with highs only topping out in the 60s. Skies will be mostly clear with chilly nights as lows dip into the 40s.